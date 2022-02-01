'Rahul Gandhi has a problem in understanding maths': Union Minister Piyush Goyal after Congress leader terms Budget 2022 'zero sum'

Hours after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the union budget for year 2022 and 2023, many opposition party leaders have slammed the Central government. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the budget 'zero sum' budget, reacting to this Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday responded saying that the Congres former president has a problem in understanding maths.

"To understand the Budget Session2022, the Opposition needs intelligence," he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi has a problem in understanding maths, he'll look at everything with a sum of 0.

"I believe that FM has shown a new way of developing the nation," Goyal added.

Lauding the budget he further said that tax burden on the middle class has already been reduced quite a lot. "Our efforts are to conserve resources and increase opportunities and income, privately issued cryptocurrencies are not govt recognized legal tenders and will have a 30% tax," Goyal added.

After the presentation of the Union Budget Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that its a zero sum budget by the Union Government.

To understand the #BudgetSession2022, you (Opposition) need intelligence. Rahul Gandhi anyway has a problem in understanding maths, he'll look at everything with a sum of 0. I believe that FM has shown a new way of developing the nation: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/I5Kd5KnmkF — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget!" In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi deliberately put the figure 'zero' instead of the letter 'O', criticising the Budget in totality.

He further said, "Nothing for the Salaried class, Middle class, The poor & deprived, Youth, Farmers and MSMEs."

Earlier, Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "India's salaried class & middle class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic. All round pay cuts and back breaking inflation. FM & PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures. This is a betrayal of India's Salaried Class & Middle Class. #Budget2022"

However, the Finance Minister, in some relief to the taxpayers, announced that updated income tax returns can now be filed within two years. But there was no change to the tax slabs.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 06:46 PM IST