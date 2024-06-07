Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail By Bengaluru Court In Defamation Case Filed By Karnataka BJP

Rahul Gandhi | File Pic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a Bengaluru Court on Friday in a defamation case filed against him by the Karnataka BJP unit. The newly elected MP appeared before a special court in Karnataka's Bengaluru in connection with the case.

On the security of DK Suresh, bail has been granted to Rahul Gandhi, according to a report by ANI. The matter was posted to 30th July for the next hearing. Gandhi was seen at the Delhi airport heading to Bengaluru for the court appearance early in the morning today.

Details On The Defamation Case

The defamation case is based on allegations by the BJP that advertisements and what it described as 'false campaigning' by the Congress ahead of the 2023 Karnataka state assembly elections damaged the BJP's image. The complaint was lodged against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves from Bengaluru court after appearing before the court in response to a summons issued by a court in a defamation case filed by BJP’s Karnataka unit. pic.twitter.com/isAKSUcb5e — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar Get Bail In Same Case

Previously, the court had granted bail to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who appeared before it on June 1. Siddaramaiah commented after securing bail, "I appeared before the judge as legally required. I received bail. A private complaint was filed against me, the KPCC president, and Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi will also appear in court."

DK Shivakumar dismissed the case as baseless, stating, "It is a false case from the Bharatiya Janata Party against me, Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah."

Congress' Performance In Karnataka Assembly Elections

In the state assembly elections held in May 2023, the Congress party achieved a massive victory, securing 135 out of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly and thereby displacing the ruling BJP. The BJP secured 66 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) won 19 seats.