Rahul Gandhi ‘explains’ China aggression in first video

New Delhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday kicked off his first short video of 3 minutes 38 seconds to counter the "fascist" TV channels, which he alleges suppr­ess the Congress viewpoint to please PM Modi. He picks up the border issue with China as the subject matter. He had promised these videos from Wednesday but got delayed because of the turmoil in Rajasthan Congress.

He prefaced his first video with a tweet: "Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics."

He goes on to say: Why have the Chinese chosen to violate the LAC with India at this point in time?

Our relationship with the outside world used to be with multiple countries. We had a relationship with America, strategic partnership with America I would say. We had a relationship with Russia. We have to relationship with Europe. And these countries used to help us manoeuvre in the world. Today, our relationship has become transactional.

Now let’s come to our neighbourhood. Earlier Nepal was a friend. Bhutan was a friend. Sri Lanka was a friend. Our neighbourhood, other than Pakistan was working with India and saw itself as being partnered with India. Today Nepal is angry with us. Sri Lankans have given a port to the Chinese. Maldives is disturbed. Bhutan is disturbed.

Now let’s come to the econo­my. Our pride, something that India used to go to the rest of the world and talk about, boast about. But now worst economic growth in 50 years no end in sight. Absolute disaster. Unemp­lo­yment highest in 40-50 years.

So our strengths have suddenly become our weaknesses. Today you have a country which is economically in trouble; in trouble as far as foreign policy is concerned; in trouble with its neighbours; and that’s why the Chinese have decided that this is possibly the best time to act and that is why they have acted.