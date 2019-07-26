Rahul Gandhi blames own leaders for Congress debacle in Karnataka

New Delhi: Even while blaming the BJP’s destabilisation plot for fall of the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is blunt in blaming several senior leaders of his party for the fiasco by remaining disinterested in survival of the coalition.

"From Its first dayd, the Cong-JDS alliance in Karnataka was target of vested interests, both within & outside, who saw the alliance as a threat and an obstacle in their path to power," tweeted Rahul, who is on a foreign tour.

"Their greed won today. Democracy, honesty & the people of Karnataka lost," he added.

Rahul did not name any one but his target was former Congress chief minister Siddharamaiah who had never accepted the Congress giving the chief ministership not to him but to H D Kumaraswamy despite his JD(S) having lesser number of MLAs. Most of the rebel MLAs who flew to Mumbai belonged to Siddharamaiah group.

His public admission of sabotage from within is consistent with his recent outburst in his resignation letter as party president, hintinat that some senior leaders had not cooperated with him. "At times, I stood completely alone in the fight against the RSS-BJP," he had written.