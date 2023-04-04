Rahul Gandhi asks 'Whom does ₹20,000 cr in Adani's shell company belong to?'

Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

Delhi: An irate Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said asked to whom does the Rs 20,000 crore in Adani's shell company belong to.

He posed this question before mediapersons who sought his take on BJP's jibe of 'Congress pressuring the judiciary'.

Gandhi, who had just arrived at AICC headquarters, was asked posed question about BJP's jibe when he said, "There are Rs 20,000 crore in Adani's shell company. Whom does it belong to? Who's money is it," he asked. He was visibly irked.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited.