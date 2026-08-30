Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Alliance On The Brink? Rajbhar Predicts Split Ahead Of UP 2027 Polls | Fil Pic

Ambedkar Nagar: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday claimed that the political ties between Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were headed for a break.

Speaking in Ambedkar Nagar, Rajbhar said the differences and public statements emerging between the two leaders indicated that Rahul Gandhi was preparing to distance himself from the Samajwadi Party.

Rajbhar claimed that Rahul Gandhi had realised that the Samajwadi Party had little chance of forming the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027. He said the Congress leader could eventually move away from the SP to avoid the political controversies and allegations surrounding the party from affecting the Congress.

Taking a dig at Akhilesh Yadav's claim that the SP would form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, Rajbhar said the former chief minister's dream of returning to power had already ended. He sarcastically suggested that Yadav should prepare for his "next birth" instead of preparing to form the government.

Rajbhar also attacked Akhilesh Yadav over the SP's latest interpretation of PDA. Referring to the terms patience, discipline and action, he said Yadav should first teach these principles to his own party workers.

He also targeted the previous SP government over law and order, alleging that incidents of theft, snatching, robbery, dacoity and murder had taken place during its tenure without effective action against criminals.

Rajbhar said Yadav frequently made statements that ultimately became a subject of ridicule.

The SBSP chief also attacked Yadav over the controversy surrounding the Raksha Bandhan celebrations involving Muslim women. Rajbhar alleged that while a promise of Rs 11,000 had been made, only Rs 1,100 was given.

He alleged irregularities in the matter and said people in Uttar Pradesh were now aware of what he described as unfulfilled claims and promises by the Samajwadi Party.

Rajbhar claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh were not inclined to bring the Samajwadi Party back to power in the 2027 Assembly elections.