Raghav Chadha Reacts To Delhi High Court Order Halting His Eviction From Govt Bungalow; Says Justice Has Prevailed

Reacting to the Delhi High Court's order of halting of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha's eviction from a government bungalow, the politician on Tuesday evening said that justice prevailed while injustice was defeated. Earlier in the day the Delhi High court set a aside trial court order that had stopped the Rajya Sabha Secretariat from evicting Chadha from a Type VII bungalow allotted to him.

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chadha said the party has been deliberately targeting the opposition members, especially those from the INDIA bloc. He also said that there an attempt to evict him from the government bungalow after his first speech in Rajya Sabha, and after his second speech he had to face suspension from Parliament.

'Clear case of political vendetta'

"The cancellation of this allotment was a clear case of political vendetta, aimed at silencing a young and vocal parliamentarian. The decision to revoke my official accommodation arbitrary, unreasonable and unjust, representing a new low in political vendetta," Chadha said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The 34-year-old also posted a video on X welcoming the Delhi High Court's decision. "This fight is not to save a house or a shop. This fight is save to the Constitution," he said.

