Rafale, Tejas Dazzle Thousands As IAF Air Show Lights Up Varanasi Skies | Video | X @airnewsalerts

Varanasi: The skies over the Ganga came alive on Thursday morning as hundreds of aircraft took part in a spectacular Indian Air Force air show at Namo Ghat, leaving thousands of spectators spellbound.

Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Mirage-2000 and Tejas fighter jets showcased their speed, manoeuvrability and combat capabilities, drawing cheers from the crowds gathered along the riverfront. The aircraft swooped low, executed sharp turns and climbed rapidly into the sky, leaving trails that formed the tricolour and adding to the spectacle.

For Varanasi, the air show offered a rare opportunity to witness the Indian Air Force's aerial prowess against the backdrop of the Ganga. Spectators described the display as a historic moment, while children watched the manoeuvres with excitement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Thousands of people thronged Namo Ghat, Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat and other riverfront locations to catch a glimpse of the aerial display. Foreign tourists also joined the crowds, many watching the aircraft from the ghats as spectators raised slogans of “Har Har Mahadev”.

The large turnout prompted the district administration and police to put elaborate security arrangements in place. Security was tightened on the ground as well as in the air to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

According to the Indian Air Force, the air show features 100 aircraft operating from 12 airbases across the country. The fleet includes 52 fighter aircraft, 15 transport aircraft, one vintage aircraft and 32 helicopters. The Garud Special Forces of the Indian Air Force are also part of the demonstration.

A Boeing C-17 Globemaster III performed a formation display with nine aircraft of the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, adding another highlight to the programme.

Thursday marked the first day of the air show, with further performances scheduled for October 24 and 25.

In view of the event and the expected rush, the administration imposed restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles into the city. The movement of goods carriers, state roadways buses and private buses within the city was also restricted to ease traffic congestion and facilitate the movement of spectators.

The air show has brought together residents, tourists and aviation enthusiasts, turning the ghats into vantage points for a display of India's aerial capabilities.