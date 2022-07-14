R Roshan Baig birthday: Here's a look at the seven-time MLA's illustrious career | ANI

Former Karnataka legislator R Roshan Baig was one of the 15 rebels because of whom the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress' coalition government in the state fell through.

Baig, who had been embroiled in a controversy over the IMA scam, was one of the most prominent Muslim politicians in the state. Since he was a student, Baig was associated with politics.

The politician was once the face of the Shivajinagar constituency in Bengaluru. Shivajinagar is an area where majority of the Muslim populace resides.

The alumna of RC College in Bengaluru, Baig, was suspended from Congress in 2019 over alleged "anti-party acts". His political career that spans over three decades has been nothing short of a roller coaster journey.

Ahead of his birthday on July 15, here's a look at interesting facts about Baig's colourful political career.

R Roshan Baig's Political Career

Although, Baig had been actively associating with Congress even as a student, the seven-time MLA contested elections on a Janata Party ticket in 1985.

After the party spilt into JD (U) and HD Devegowda-led JDS, he joined Congress.

Baig was elected to Karnataka Legislative Assembly seven times from Shivajinagar assembly, his touted bastion for over four decades.

The politicians during his time held important positions like Minister of State for Home (Independent charge), Minister for Tourism and Haj and others.

Baig, however, remained out of power since 2004 when his brother Rehan was named in a stamp paper scam. In spite of that, he held the power to influence the Muslim community in Bengaluru.

Baig was not the person to mince his words. He made his displeasure with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao known which cost him his party membership.

Since his suspension, Baig has not been active politically.