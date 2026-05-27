Quad Nations Unveil New Indo-Pacific Initiatives On Maritime Surveillance, Ports, Energy Security & Critical Minerals | X / @DrSJaishankar

New Delhi: The Quad foreign ministerial meeting on Tuesday morning saw a number of initiatives being announced among them measures to boost maritime surveillance and develop port infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific.

After the meeting where ministers from India, Australia, Japan and the US participated, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted two key areas discussed by the four ministers.

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The first initiative was the launch of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Corporation which he said would “leverage each of our country's maritime surveillance capabilities in the Indo-Pacific to enhance information sharing.” Rubio added that the domain initiative would also be able to “provide near real time commercial maritime domain awareness data to countries throughout the Indo-Pacific.”

Apart from increased maritime surveillance, the Quad would also focus on the development of port infrastructure with selected nations in the IndoPacific. Rubio said due to Fiji’s “insufficient port capacity” in the Pacific Islands, the Quad partners would work jointly together on a project to “advance that country’s port infrastructure.” This is the first time that Quad nations will be working together on such a project.

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External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that much of the discussions were “devoted to the current state of the world. Being Quad, we naturally focused on issues of particular relevance to the Indo-Pacific.” The minister added that the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific whether in economic activity, energy trade or maritime commerce would become more important to the world. “The responsibilities of the Quad will grow commensurately and we must prepare for that.”

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong echoed the external affair minister’s words and said. “We recognise our obligation, our responsibility to provide real choices particularly as strategic circumstances in our region are deteriorating,” she said.

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Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi also focused on the energy aspect of the relationship. Referring to the Quad Initiative on Indo-Pacific Energy Security announced in the joint statement the minister said the energy security initiative to secure stable supply of energy in the Indo-Pacific region was a timely initiative. “We would like to partner it with (Indo-Pacific Energy Security) with POWERR Asia, a cooperation framework for procurement of crude oil and petroleum products that Japan is promoting.”

Post the ministers’ statements a joint statement was released. Key areas included the already mentioned development of port infrastructure development in Fiji and the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA). According to the statement, IPMDA would ensure regional “maritime domain awareness by coordination of maritime surveillance efforts through the IndoPacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration (IPMSC) initially in the Indian Ocean Region.” Through the integration of technology developments IPMSC would “augment IPMDA by enabling Quad partners to share real-time information and provide an enhanced picture of vessels in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

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The statement also announced the launch of the Quad Critical Minerals Framework where the four nations will pool in $20 billion to strengthen critical minerals supply chains. It said that Quad partners would “leverage economic policy tools and coordinate, including in concert with the private sector, investment to strengthen critical minerals supply chains, including in mining, processing, and recycling.”

The statement took cognisance of what it termed as the “shifts” in the global energy landscape. “We are launching the Quad Initiative on Indo-Pacific Energy Security to cooperate on energy security and resilience,” it said. “Quad partners will work together to ensure open, well-functioning, and stable energy markets, and resilient and diversified supply chains. Maintaining open trade flows in essential goods is critical for the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.”

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India’s concerns on terrorism were reflected with the member nations jointly condemning “crossborder terrorism and the horrific terrorist attacks perpetrated at Pahalgam in India on 22 April 2025.” And on China, the statement voiced concern “about the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.”

The statement also voiced its serious concerns regarding what it called “dangerous and coercive actions” in the region. It referred to the unsafe use of water cannons and flares, and ramming or blocking actions in the South China Sea and added that it was “seriously concerned by the militarization of disputed features.”