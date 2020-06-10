QS World University Rankings: No Indian university in top 150

No Indian universities made to the top 100 universities in the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Rankings released on Wednesday.

In India, The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) is highest-ranked institute according to the rankings. Among top universities, IIT Bombay is ranked 172nd in the 2021 global ranking.

It is followed by IIT-Delhi(182), IISc-Bangalore (184), , IIT-Madras (281), IIT-Kharagpur (281), IIT-Kanpur (291).

Prestigious Delhi University is at 474th rank globally and stood 7th in India.

Other universities like Jamia Millia Islamia and Savitribai Phule Pune University remained in the 751-800 and 800-1000 ranking range respectively.

QS World Rankings for Universities has ranked the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as world’s best university, MIT is followed followed by Stanford University and Harvard University.

The rankings are based on six indicators: academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.