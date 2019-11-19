Putting the sport in Sports Minister: When birthday boy Kiren Rijiju gave us serious fitness goals

Bharatiya Janata Party member and current Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh turned 48 years old today, and is giving everyone major fitness goals through social media.

Recently, Rijiju posted various videos of his workout sessions on social media and proved why he is the Sports Minister. In one of the videos, he was seen doing pull-ups and urged the youth to follow fitness and say no to drugs. He captioned "I'm humbled as large numbers of youths met me to say they are motivated! They pledged to take out time for fitness & do good for the country. Say no to drugs."