Putting the sport in Sports Minister: When birthday boy Kiren Rijiju gave us serious fitness goals

Bharatiya Janata Party member and current Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh turned 48 years old today, and is giving everyone major fitness goals through social media.
Recently, Rijiju posted various videos of his workout sessions on social media and proved why he is the Sports Minister. In one of the videos, he was seen doing pull-ups and urged the youth to follow fitness and say no to drugs. He captioned "I'm humbled as large numbers of youths met me to say they are motivated! They pledged to take out time for fitness & do good for the country. Say no to drugs."
Check out his other posts to get motivated and start working out on your fitness:
Rijiju has already been given a title of 'fitness enthusiast'. Although, it was only few days back that the minister caught everyone's eyes while doing leg raise kicks to Bollywood music.
However unusual it might seem to watch a politician become a fitness role model, Rijiju does set an example for the youth with the help of Fit India Movement, and he is not the only one. Earlier, leaders like Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and MK Stalin had also posted their workout videos on social media.
