Purvanchal Expressway BMW accident: Visuals surface along with Facebook video and audio;

Purvanchal Expressway- BMW accident: Visuals surface along with the Facebook video with audio; "Charo marenge" |

Four persons were killed on the Purvanchal Expressway here when a container truck hit their BMW car on Friday. The BMW going from Sultanpur was hit by the container coming from the opposite direction on the expressway under the Haliapur police station area.

As per reports, the collision was so severe that the engine of the car and all four occupants were blown away and fell at some distance away. The police and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) officials soon rushed to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations.

However, a new development in the case reveals one of the BMW occupants was urging his friend to slow down in the lead-up to the accident with the container.

According to a video shared by multiple social media users and pages warning others that all of them will die. After some time, their BMW car estimated Rs 1.2 crore collided with an oncoming truck and they died on the spot on the Purvanchal Expressway.

पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे पर 230 की स्पीड से गाड़ी दौड़ाकर कहा- आज चारों मरेंगे pic.twitter.com/FqRI1ova0H — Deepak Verma (@Deepak_0102) October 15, 2022

District Magistrate Ravish Kumar and Superintendent P Somen Burma soon reached the spot and directed the SDM to take necessary action. The deceased have been identified as Anand Prakash (35), resident of Dehri, Bihar, Akhilesh Singh (35) and Deepak Kumar (37), both from Aurangabad, Bihar while efforts were on to identify the fourth deceased, the DM said.

Four occupants of BMW killed after head-on-collision with a truck on Purvanchal Expressway in #Sultanpur district.



Via @PathikritToi pic.twitter.com/89cHxaAtUt — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 14, 2022