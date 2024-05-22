Purulia Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Previous Results

Purulia is a key parliamentary constituency, out of 42 in West Bengal, Purulia is set to witness polls on May 25th during the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha Election.This constituency is a general category constituency and has a literacy rate of 55.46 percent.

It has seven assembly segments spanning Purulia district: Balarampur, Baghmundi, Joypur, Purulia, Manbazar, Kashipur, and Para assembly constituencies.

As per the last 2021 assembly elections, the BJP secured the Balarampur, Joypur, Purulia, Kashipur, and Para assembly constituencies, whereas the Trinamool Congress secured Baghmundi and Manbazar constituencies. As per the 2011 census, the number of rural and urban voters in this parliamentary seat is approximately 14,29,909 and 2,13,664, which is around 87 percent and 13 percent, respectively. This seat was a stronghold of the All India Forward Bloc from 1977 until the TMC seized control of the seat in 2014, followed by the BJP’s victory in 2019.

Competitors

Among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato from the BJP, Shantiram Mahato from the AITC, and Dhirendranath Mahato from the All India Forward Bloc are set to contest against each other in this key parliamentary seat. The BJP is eyeing a second consecutive win from this seat, whereas the All India Forward Bloc is aiming to regain its lost stronghold.

Previous Result

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP’s Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, with 6,68,107 votes and 49.3 percent of the vote share, defeated the AITC’s Mriganka Mahato with 2,04,732 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, the AITC’s Mriganka Mahato, with 1,53,877 marginal votes, defeated the All India Forward Bloc’s Narahari Mahato, securing 4,68,277 votes and 39.42 percent of the vote share.

In 2009, with 19,301 marginal votes, Shantiram Mahato from the Congress was defeated by the AIFB’s Narahari Mahato with 3,99,201 votes and 44.13 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.