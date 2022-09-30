Punjab: Woman forced to give birth on hospital floor after being denied entry to labour room in Pathankot | Twitter/@Shehzad_Ind

A 38-year-old woman on Tuesday was forced to give birth to a baby girl on the hospital floor after allegedly being denied entry to the labour room at the Civil Hospital in Punjab's Pathankot. The videos of the incident surfaced on the internet.

In the disturbing video clips, the woman can be seen lying on the floor with her newborn baby. She is surrounded by people, however, no hospital staff is seen attending to her.

Currently, the baby is believed to be under medical observation.

The woman's husband, 51-year-old Jangi Lal told Hindustan Times that the staff behaved rudely with them and shut the labour room's door. He added that the staff also asked them to go to a hospital in Amritsar.

Lal, who works as a labourer, added that his wife was crying in pain, but she wasn't even offered a bed."

The hospital, however, has denied the couple's allegations. The hospital's senior medical officer, Dr Sunil told the media outlet that the staff asked the woman to undergo medical tests, however, the woman's husband refused. He added that the husband was drunk and refused to let his wife get admitted to the labour room.

Deputy Commissioner, Harbir Singh, while speaking to ANI, said, "I've contacted Civil Surgeon and asked for details but I'm not satisfied with answers. If a woman has entered hospital, it becomes responsibility of hospital to take care of her. I've ordered an inquiry and actions will be taken against the guilty."

Punjab | Woman gives birth on the hospital floor after allegedly being denied admission to labour room in Pathankot (29.09) pic.twitter.com/o1Ovbx5sG9 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala, sharing the videos on Twitter, questioned the AAP-led Punjab government if this was its 'world-class health model?'