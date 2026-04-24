'Punjab Will Not Forgive These 7 Traitors': AAP's Sanjay Singh After Raghav Chadha Announces Merger With BJP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh |

Shortly after Raghav Chadha, along with two other Rajya Sabha MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party, announced that the party’s seven Rajya Sabha MPs had decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, AAP MP Sanjay Singh held a press conference and slammed Raghav Chadha and the other MPs for breaking the party, calling them traitors.

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Sanjay Singh said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party, under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, has launched ‘Operation Lotus’, which is being described as a game of cheap politics and an attempt to obstruct the good work of the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab on a large scale.”

Sanjay Singh confirmed that seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs are joining the BJP. He said, “Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs are joining the BJP. The people of Punjab should remember these seven names. The people of Punjab will never forget these traitors.”

Sanjay Singh said the AAP had given significant opportunities to leaders like Raghav Chadha, questioning what the people of Punjab had not given him after electing him as an MLA and later sending him to the Rajya Sabha with their support. He added that leaders such as Sandeep Pathak and Rajendra Gupta were also elevated to the Rajya Sabha with the trust, love, and blessings of the people and were entrusted with major responsibilities by the party.

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He further stated that Vikram Sahney, Ashok Mittal, Swati Maliwal, and Harbhajan Singh were all raised from grassroots-level politics to Parliament by the AAP and the people of Punjab. Singh alleged that these seven individuals had “stabbed the people of Punjab in the back,” betrayed their trust, and worked to obstruct a government that, according to him, had been serving the people.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, “We have decided that we, the two-thirds members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, will exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP.”

Meanwhile, AAP is reportedly planning to move a plea to disqualify these seven MPs under the anti-defection law.