Punjab: Who is Sandeep Pathak? IIT Delhi professor nominated by AAP to Rajya Sabha

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha and IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak are among the five candidates nominated by the party from Punjab to Rajya Sabha.

Educationist Ashok Kumar Mittal and Sanjeev Arora, a businessman are the other two party contenders to the Upper House of parliament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31.

The Aam Aadmi Party romped home with 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine, BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt).

Here's all you need to know about Sandeep Pathak:

Pathak has been working with the AAP for a few years, but has mostly remained behind the scenes. He camped in Punjab for nearly three years and formed an organization at the booth level.

Sandeep Pathak, a professor of Physics at the premier IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), has been strategising for AAP for years and laid the groundwork for its stupendous recent victory in Punjab. A PhD from Cambridge University, Pathak is believed to be close to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:12 PM IST