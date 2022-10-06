Punjab: Vigilance Bureau arrests AIG Ashish Kapoor for taking bribe of Rs 1 crore

Chandigarh: The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested the assistant inspector general of police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor, on the charges of taking a bribe of Rs 1 crore through different cheques from a woman accused in lieu of favouring her.

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said that the accused AIG, Ashish Kapoor, a Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer, was currently posted as Commandant, 4th IRB, Pathankot. In this case DSP, Intelligence, Pawan Kumar and ASI, Harjinder Singh have also been named as accused, the spokesperson said.

Elaborating upon the case, the spokesperson said that during his posting as superintendent jail at Central Jail, Amritsar in 2016, Kapoor had got acquainted with a woman named Poonam Rajan, a resident of sector 30, Kurukshetra, Haryana who was under judicial remand in the Jail in some case at that time.

The spokesperson said that when Poonam Rajan, along with her mother Prem Lata, brother Kuldeep Singh and sister-in-law Preeti, was in police remand in a case FIR No 151/2018 registered under section 420/120-B of IPC at police station Zirakpur, Kapoor went to the police station and fraudulently convinced Prem Lata to help her in getting bail and acquittal from the court.

The spokesperson said that subsequently, Kapoor, in connivance with Pawan Kumar, the then SHO, police station Zirakpur and ASI Harjinder Singh, got Preeti, sister-in-law of Poonam Rajan declared innocent in the case.

In lieu of this favour, Kapoor obtained signatures of Prem Lata on different cheques amounting to Rs 1 crore and deposited them under the names of his known ones and got them encashed through ASI Harjinder Singh, the spokesperson held.

Stating that the VB has registered a case under sections 7, 7-A Prevention of Corruption Act and 420, 120-B of IPC against the accused, the spokesperson said that further investigation in the case is underway.