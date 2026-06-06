Punjab Tragedy: 9 Killed, 15 Injured As Truck Rams Jeep In Ferozepore During Ash Immersion Journey | Video | X / ANI

Ferozepore: Nine people were killed on the spot and around 15 others were injured in a road accident in Punjab's Ferozepore after a collision between a truck and a jeep, officials said on Saturday.

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The victims were travelling to immerse the ashes of a family member when the accident occurred.

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Emergency services rushed to the site, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision.

Further details are awaited.

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