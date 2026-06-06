 Punjab Tragedy: 9 Killed, 15 Injured As Truck Rams Jeep In Ferozepore During Ash Immersion Journey | Video
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HomeIndiaPunjab Tragedy: 9 Killed, 15 Injured As Truck Rams Jeep In Ferozepore During Ash Immersion Journey | Video

Punjab Tragedy: 9 Killed, 15 Injured As Truck Rams Jeep In Ferozepore During Ash Immersion Journey | Video

Nine people were killed and around 15 others injured after a truck collided with a jeep in Punjab's Ferozepore on Saturday. The victims were reportedly travelling to immerse the ashes of a deceased family member when the accident occurred. Emergency teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, June 06, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
Punjab Tragedy: 9 Killed, 15 Injured As Truck Rams Jeep In Ferozepore During Ash Immersion Journey | Video
Punjab Tragedy: 9 Killed, 15 Injured As Truck Rams Jeep In Ferozepore During Ash Immersion Journey | Video | X / ANI

Ferozepore: Nine people were killed on the spot and around 15 others were injured in a road accident in Punjab's Ferozepore after a collision between a truck and a jeep, officials said on Saturday.

The victims were travelling to immerse the ashes of a family member when the accident occurred.

Emergency services rushed to the site, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision.

Further details are awaited. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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