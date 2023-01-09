e-Paper Get App
Punjab: Top army official kills wife, shoots himself in his house

The couple were said to be undergoing counselling sessions amid marital problems within them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Punjab: Last night, an Indian Army Lieutenant Colonel stationed in Ferozepur, Punjab, shot himself dead after killing his wife, according to army authorities.

According to accounts, the officer confessed to hurting his wife in a suicide note. The wife was found dead at his home. The couple were said to be undergoing counselling sessions amid marital problems within them.

The Army and Punjab police have initiated an investigation in the case.

More details are awaited.

