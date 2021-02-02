Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal's vehicle attacked in Jalalabad; SAD says Congress goons behind attack

Meanwhile, the SAD has claimed Congress goons were behind the attack, and that three SAD workers were shot as well. "Police backed Congress goons today made an attempt on the life of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Three party workers who jumped into the president's rescue received bullet injuries," ANI quoted SAD as saying.

According to a reports, Sukhbir Singh Badal's car was attacked when he was visiting Jalalabad SDM's office while accompanying his party candidates to file nominations for upcoming Punjab Municipal elections.

His media advisor Jangveer Singh alleged that Akali workers were attacked by the Congress workers led by the son of the ruling party MLA Raminder Singh Awla, according to PTI.

He claimed the police remained "mute-spectator" during the whole incident. SAD leader Parambans Singh Romana alleged that Congress workers also fired from their guns.

Elections for eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on February 14.