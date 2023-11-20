 Punjab: SGPC Condemns 'Maryada' Violation Near Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara In Pakistan
The SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that it was wrong to hold such programme near Gurdwara and that the SGPC demands action

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
Chandigarh: The apex gurdwara body, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), on Monday condemned the violation of maryada (conduct) during a programme organised near Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

Addressing newspersons in Amritsar, the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that it was wrong to hold such programme near Gurdwara and that the SGPC would be writing to India's minister of external affairs, the concerned ministry of the government of Pakistan and the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

Special meeting to be held on November 25

About the meeting of the executive committee (EC) of the SGPC held on Monday, Dhami said that it had been decided to convene a special meeting of Sikh scholars and senior lawyers in Chandigarh on November 25 to discuss the next strategy for the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners).

The SGPC president said that the Sikh body had also taken notice of the absence of a firm policy regarding the ongoing voter registration process of SGPC.

SGPC condemns hate against Sikhs on social media

The SGPC’s EC also strongly condemned the hate propaganda against Sikhs and Sikh organisations on social media, Dhami said and added that it was also decided to take legal action against X (formerly Twitter) regarding a fake/parody account created in the name of SGPC, to unleash hate propaganda.

The SGPC president said that the image of SGPC was being tarnished through this fake/parody account and despite a complaint regarding it, social media platform X did not close the account but justified it under its policy.

