Punjab: School closed for two weeks after 14 students test positive for Covid-19

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Waring Khera village in Punjab’s Muktsar district has been shut down after 14 students tested positive for Covid-19, reported India Today

Out of the 14 infected students, 12 are from Class 8, and the remaining are from Class 9. As this is a boarding school, students will be isolated and treated in the school itself. Authorities fear if they send students home it may spread the virus among families. So in order to contain the spread of infection, the treatment of the children will be continued in the school itself, says the report.

In light of the fresh outbreak of Covid-19 cases, the school will remain closed for two weeks.

Schools in Punjab reopened for all classes from August 2 2021 after the state relaxed Covid-19 restrictions because of the declining number of cases. State put strict Covid-compliant guidelines after the reopening of schools.

School administration was asked to maintain a mandatory six-feet social distancing inside classrooms, besides following other Covid-19 norms.

District education officers were directed to ensure that teaching and non-teaching staff are fully vaccinated before they conduct any physical classes.

Education department officials and school management were asked to clean classrooms and follow Covid-19 safety protocols and guidelines as directed by the central and state governments.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:49 AM IST