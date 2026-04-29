Punjab Rail Track Blast Case: Huge Cache Of RPG, RDX Seized From Deceased Bomber’s Brother: DGP Gaurav Yadav

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav. |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have averted major terror plots with the recovery of another substantial cache of militant hardware including a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG), hand grenade, explosives and high-end pistols from village Panjwarh Khurd in Tarn Taran district.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the recovered military hardware includes one RPG, one metallic IED (Sticky Bomb) weighing 2.296 kg along with three detonators with electric wire and one battery, two packs of RDX weighing 1.456 kg, one P-86 hand grenade, three pistols— 9MM Glock-18 CX ‘Austria’, .30 bore PX5 Storm and .30 bore Star Mark— along with five magazines and 84 live cartridges, two wireless sets Baofeng, one headphone and two timer switches.

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Notably, DGP Yadav said, the development came in continuation of the investigation into an explosion at railway track near Shambhu in Patiala district on Monday night, which resulted in the death of one Jagroop Singh alias Jupa, who was attempting to plant an IED that apparently detonated prematurely.

Pertinently, in less than 12 hours, the police teams had arrested four highly radicalised individuals of this module identified as Pardeep Singh Khalsa, Kulwinder Singh alias Bgga, Satnam Singh alias Satta and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi and recovered one Hand Grenade, two .30 Bore pistols, technically sophisticated communication devices and Laptops had been recovered from their possession, he added.

DGP Yadav said that this significant recovery is based on the disclosures by the arrested accused Satnam alias Satta— brother of prime accused Jagroop Singh, who died while setting off the IED.

“Investigations have revealed that this terror module was backed by a Malaysia-based entity, with financial support being routed through Malaysia by the main handler using the name Jujhar Singh,” said the DGP.

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He said that Jujhar Singh, who was controlling the operatives of this module, was further in touch with US-based Surinder Singh Thikriwal, who has been involved in several previous terror modules, while, Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta— a designated individual terrorist— was also in touch with this module through a well-layered network.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the investigation is also focusing on determining the involvement of this terror module in Sirhind Railway Track IED Blast case that took place on January 23, 2026 and the grenade attack on CIA Moga on the intervening night of November 6-7, 2025.