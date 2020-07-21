Punjab PSEB class 12 result declared: 90.98% students pass, check result at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday declared the result of class 12 exam. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the board’s official website – pseb.ac.in.

This year, overall pass percentage for PSEB class 12 exam is 90.98 per cent. Last year, over 86.41 per cent of students had passed. Girls have outscored boys, this year again. A total of 94.83% girls have passed, while 90.99% boys passed the class 12 exam.

For the second consecutive year, the government schools have outperformed the private schools. This year, 94.32 per cent government school students and 91.84 per cent of affiliated schools students have passed the Punjab board exam while 87.04 per cent students who passed the exams are from associated school.

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Stream-wise pass percent

Commerce- 91.05%

Arts-- 92.87%

Science-- 94.82%

Vocational -- 88.81%

Steps to check PSEB 12th Result 2020:

Step 1. Go to the official website pseb.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the result link on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter the required details such as roll number and other details.

Step 4. Click on the submit button and view the result.

As per report by NDTV, PSEB will declare Class 12 results on the basis of ‘best performing subjects formula’. According to the scheme, students will be evaluated based on the performance on the examinations that were successfully conducted. The average of the highest-scoring subjects will be calculated and assigned to the remaining papers that were calculated.