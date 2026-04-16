Punjab Police Bust Sex Racket In Moga, SAD Councillor Among 7 Arrested

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Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have busted a sex racket in Moga city with the arrest of seven persons including a sitting councillor of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and rescue of 14 women including a minor girl.

Acting on a tip-off, the district police raided a villa situated on Jalandhar-Amritsar road from where a ``Devil John Hotel’’ was being run for the past several months.

Police said that the hotel is owned by one Jagjit Singh alias Jeeta, sitting councillor of ward No 28, Moga city, who was arrested along with his associates identified as Lakhwinder Singh and Balwinder Singh under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 143 of BNS.

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Meanwhile, ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) media incharge Baltej Pannu alleged that ``The suffering Punjab endured during the SAD-BJP government from 2007 to 2017 is extensive. Whether it was the illegal drug trade, cable mafia, bus business, or the promotion of gangster culture, the direct involvement of Akali leaders was evident in every sphere. Today, once again, their ugly face has been exposed before the public,” he alleged.

Referring to the Moga incident, Pannu further alleged in a previous sex scandal that also surfaced in Moga, the names of several senior Akali leaders had also emerged. This clearly shows that the party has become a hub of immoral activities and illegal businesses.”