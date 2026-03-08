Punjab Police Bust Arms Supply Module, Arrest 2 Including Juvenile, Recover Five Country-Made Pistols In Kapurthala |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have busted an arms supply module with the arrest of two persons, including one juvenile and recovered five country-made 7.65MM pistols from their possession in Kapurthala district.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar and 17-years-old juvenile.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons were acting on the directions of foreign-based handlers residing in the Philippines and UAE.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused had procured illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh and were supplying them to criminal gangs. The recovered weapons were intended to be used for firing and extortion activities in the region, he said. The police also held that the accused had bought weapons from an unidentified person in Madhya Pradesh with the cost of Rs 87,000.