Punjab Police, BSF capture large consignment of weapons and drugs near border; 22 pistols, 44 magazines, 100 rounds, and heroin seized

The Punjab Police and Border Security Forces (BSF) in a joint operation in the Tarn Taran district near the Indo-Pak border recovered arms and ammunitions in a huge number besides heroin during a search operation near the border fencing area. The operation was jointly conducted by Border Security Force (BSF) and Counter-Intelligence Amritsar in the area of BOP Mianwali Hithaar, Khemkarn sector.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota while sharing the details said in his official statement that the police received prior intelligence that a few known operatives near the Pakistan border are trying to transport a huge consignment of arms and ammunition and drugs into India following which the Amritsar Counter-Intelligence team was sent to the spot and a search operation was planned and conducted with the help of the security forces.

The team during the operation recovered nearly 22 pistols along with 44 magazines and hundreds of live rounds besides a packet of nearly 1 kg heroin.

"During the preliminary investigations, it has come to light that as ‘conceal and clear’ has been the most practiced modus operandi of Pak smugglers, this consignment was placed by them inside Indian territory across the fence and it was supposed to be retrieved by their Indian associates," said the DGP.

A case under sections 511 of the IPC, sections 21, 28, 29 of the NDPS Act, section 25 of the Arms Act, and section 14-Finance Act has been registered at SSOC Amritsar police station. Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the Pak end as well as their Indian links who were to pick this consignment, he added.

Reportedly, On June 10, 2021, a consignment of 48 foreign-made pistols was recovered from one Jagjit Singh alias Jaggu of Purian Kalan (Batala). In another operation, the Counter Intelligence Wing had recovered 39 pistols from Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) which were to be supplied to anti-social elements in the state.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 08:26 PM IST