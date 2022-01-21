e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 06:13 PM IST

Punjab police avert possible terrorist attack around Republic Day; seizes grenade launcher, RDX, IEDs from Gurdaspur resident

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Twitter Image

In a major bust, thwarting a possible terrorist attack around the Republic Day, the Punjab Police on Friday recovered 40mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) with two 40 mm compatible grenades, 3.79 Kg RDX, nine electrical detonators and two sets of timer devices for IEDs from Gurdaspur, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Border Range Mohinish Chawla.

UBGL is a short-range grenade launching area weapon with an effective range of 150 meters and It could be detrimental to the VVIP security as well.

According to Punjab Express, the weapons and bombs were recovered from Malkeet Singh, a resident of village Gazikot in Gurdaspur, who was arrested by the Gurdaspur Police on Thursday, based on secret information.

A case has been registered under the terrorism act and co-conspirators behind this, including Malkeet Singh, has been booked by the police.

Reportedly, the co-conspirators have been identified as Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukh Ghuman, Tharanjot Singh alias Thanna and Sukhmeetpal Singh alias Sukh Bikhariwal; all residents of Gurdaspur, besides, Pakistan-based International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) chief Lakhbir Singh Rode and fugitive gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla.

IG Mohinish Chawla said that further investigations, in this case, has revealed that the arrested accused Malkeet Singh was in direct contact with Sukh Ghuman, who had further conspired with ISYF chief Lakhbir Rode, an individual designated terrorist under UA (P) Act.

The consignment of explosives were sent by Lakhbir Rode from Pakistan, he added.

Lakhbir Singh Rode was also named in the killing of Comrade Balwinder Singh at Bhikhiwind on October 16, 2020, besides in the recovery of tiffin IED, RDX, arms and ammunition from his relative Gurmukh Singh Rode from Jalandhar in August 2021.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 06:13 PM IST
