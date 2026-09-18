 Punjab Police ASI Harjit Singh Shot Dead On Duty At Bhagtawala Grain Market In Amritsar
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Punjab Police ASI Harjit Singh Shot Dead On Duty At Bhagtawala Grain Market In Amritsar

Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men at Bhagtawala Grain Market in Amritsar around 3 am on Friday. The ASI was on duty when the assailants fired multiple bullets at point-blank range. He was declared dead at a private hospital.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 18, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
Punjab Police ASI Harjit Singh Shot Dead On Duty At Bhagtawala Grain Market In Amritsar
Punjab Police ASI Harjit Singh Shot Dead On Duty At Bhagtawala Grain Market In Amritsar | X / @DGPPunjabPolice

Amritsar: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab police was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men when the police officer was on duty at Grain Market, Bhagtawala, here, officials said on Friday.

Police said the incident occurred around 3 am, when the ASI Harjit Singh was on duty at Bhagtawala grain market, where two motorcycle-borne men shot multiple bullets from point-blank range.

Police said after the incident, the ASI was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead. He was a resident of Tarn Taran district. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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