Punjab: Police Arrest Pathankot Man For Allegedly Spying For Pakistan Handlers Using CCTV To Monitor Army Movement On NH-44

Chandigarh: A resident of Punjab's Pathankot was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan-based handlers, police said on Thursday.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Baljit Singh, a resident of Chakk Dhariwal village, had installed a CCTV camera at a shop located near a bridge on the National Highway-44 to allegedly keep an eye on the movement of the army and paramilitary forces, police said, adding that he was transmitting the live feed to Pakistan-based handlers.
During questioning, the accused confessed that he had installed an internet-based CCTV camera at a shop on the NH-44 Pathankot-Jammu Highway in January.
He was also getting directions from an unknown person in Dubai. He was given Rs 40,000, police claimed.
Police recovered the CCTV camera from his possession, they said.
Notably, last month, police had busted two Pakistan's ISI-backed espionage modules using high-tech, China-made solar-powered CCTV cameras to transmit live feeds of sensitive military locations to Pakistan-based handlers.
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