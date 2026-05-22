Punjab: Police Arrest Pathankot Man For Allegedly Spying For Pakistan Handlers Using CCTV To Monitor Army Movement On NH-44 | X / DefenceNewsOfIN

Chandigarh: A resident of Punjab's Pathankot was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan-based handlers, police said on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Baljit Singh, a resident of Chakk Dhariwal village, had installed a CCTV camera at a shop located near a bridge on the National Highway-44 to allegedly keep an eye on the movement of the army and paramilitary forces, police said, adding that he was transmitting the live feed to Pakistan-based handlers.

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During questioning, the accused confessed that he had installed an internet-based CCTV camera at a shop on the NH-44 Pathankot-Jammu Highway in January.

He was also getting directions from an unknown person in Dubai. He was given Rs 40,000, police claimed.

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Police recovered the CCTV camera from his possession, they said.

Notably, last month, police had busted two Pakistan's ISI-backed espionage modules using high-tech, China-made solar-powered CCTV cameras to transmit live feeds of sensitive military locations to Pakistan-based handlers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)