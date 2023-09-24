Punjab Police Arrest 2 Drug Smugglers; 12 Kg Heroin & ₹19 Lakh Recovered

Twitter

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two drug smugglers in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) from near the international border in Gurdaspur sector leading to seizure of 12 kg heroin and Rs 19.3 lakh cash.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, took to X to share the information saying, "Big blow to Trans Border narcotic network: Gurdaspur Police & BSF, in a joint operation have seized 12 kg heroin along with Rs 19.3 lac drug money from two smugglers."

Elaborating on the seizure, a BSF officer said that a team of the BSF had noticed an intrusion of a drone near Chaura Kalan village in Gurdaspur district Sunday morning, subsequent to which a joint search operation with the Punjab police was carried out. It was subsequent to the search operation that the smugglers attempted to flee from the spot but the two were apprehended, the officer held.

According to official information, the accused revealed that 12 packets of the 12 kg narcotics and Rs 19.3 lakh cash had been dropped by the drone, which was recovered by the search parties.

Meanwhile, in another incident, media reports said, a BSF team shot down a drone near Mahawa village Amritsar on Saturday and recovered 500 gram narcotics from it.

