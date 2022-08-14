Punjab: Pak-backed terror module busted ahead of Independence Day

Photo: Representative Image

Chandigarh: Thwarting a possible terrorist attack ahead of Independence Day, the Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have busted a Pak-ISI backed terrorist module with the arrest of four members associated with Canada-based gangsters.

The accused were associated with Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and Australia-based gangster Gurjant Singh alias Janta. They were apprehended from Delhi during the intel-led operation carried out by the counter-intelligence unit of Punjab police with the help of Delhi police.

Police said those arrested were identified as Deepak Sharma of Preet Nagar in Moga, Sandeep Singh of village Kotkaror Kalan in Ferozepur, Sunny Dagar of village Ishapur in Najafgarh in Delhi and Vipin Jakhar, a resident of Goyla Khurd in New Delhi, where all of them were taking shelter.

Stating that the police had also recovered three hand-grenades (P-86), one IED and two 9 mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges from the possession of arrested persons, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said this is the third such module of cross-border smuggling of arms and explosives that had been busted by the Punjab police in less than a week.

Yadav said that following reliable inputs that associates of Arsh Dala were being harboured by Vipin Jakhar at his accomodation in village Goyla Khurd in New Delhi, teams of Punjab police along with Dwarka police conducted a raid at their premises on Friday, and managed to arrest them after recovering two 9 mm pistols (foreign-made) along with 40 live cartridges and one IED and three hand-grenades on Saturday. The DGP added that the accused also revealed that they were being tasked by Arsh Dala to execute criminal activities in areas of Delhi and Punjab ahead of I-Day.

Deepak, a history-sheeter and was wanted by the Punjab police in two cases including of murder of Moga-based Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, while, accused Sandeep, who recently came back to India from Dubai, had provided logistic support to Deepak to carry out firing at the house of a panchayat secretary. Dagar, who is out of jail on parole, is an active member of Neeraj Bawana Gang and Tillu Tajpuriya gang active in Delhi and NCR region and had been facing various cases of heinous crimes while Jakhar was providing financial and logistical support to the other arrested.

Meanwhile, all the accused who were presented before a Mohali court were sent to five-day police remand.

Meanwhile, the DGP Yadav also said that the Punjab police have initiated the process to extradite Canada-based notorious gangster Arsh Dala, a native of Dala village in Moga. The Red Corner Notice against Arsh Dala had already been issued in May 2022.