 Punjab: Nine Iron Rods Recovered From Bathinda-Delhi Railway Track, Tragedy Averted
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: Nine Iron Rods Recovered From Bathinda-Delhi Railway Track, Tragedy Averted

Punjab: Nine Iron Rods Recovered From Bathinda-Delhi Railway Track, Tragedy Averted

According to railway police officials, as soon as the rods were found on the tracks, the railway officials removed them and an FIR was registered against unknown persons.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Image for representational |

Nine iron rods were recovered on the Bathinda-Delhi railway track, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said on Monday.

Investigating Officer Shavinder Kumar, said that a train had to stopped after multiple iron rods were seen on the Bathinda-Delhi railway tracks early Sunday morning. The rods were recovered at around 3 am.

According to railway police officials, as soon as the rods were found on the tracks, the railway officials removed them and an FIR was registered against unknown persons.

"In the morning, the RPF had investigated the matter and recovered the rods, after which the matter was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), and then an FIR was registered," said Investigating Officer Kumar.

FPJ Shorts
Mercedes Drivers Lewis Hamilton & George Russell Attended By Doctors After Suffering From 'Borderline Heatstroke' Post Singapore GP
Mercedes Drivers Lewis Hamilton & George Russell Attended By Doctors After Suffering From 'Borderline Heatstroke' Post Singapore GP
'Wish We Never Saw This': Monster Energy Drink Company Reacts To X Post From 2021, Here's What It Is All About
'Wish We Never Saw This': Monster Energy Drink Company Reacts To X Post From 2021, Here's What It Is All About
Delhi DSSSB Releases Admit Cards For Junior Personal Assistant Skill Test; View Yours At dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Delhi DSSSB Releases Admit Cards For Junior Personal Assistant Skill Test; View Yours At dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Sayli Salunkhe NOT A Part Of Bigg Boss, Participation Reports Just RUMOURS (Exclusive)
Sayli Salunkhe NOT A Part Of Bigg Boss, Participation Reports Just RUMOURS (Exclusive)

He further said that a total of nine rods had been recovered from the site of the incident.

"Nine iron rods have been recovered from the spot. GRP (Government Railway Police) has registered a case against an unknown person and further investigation is being done," he added.

In another incident on Sunday, a major tragedy was averted in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh after a 5-litre emply gas cylinder was found on the railway tracks.

The incident had occurred near Prempur railway station at around 5.50 am.

According to Indian Railway officials, the loco pilots of the goods train reported a 5-liter empty gas cylinder on the track, following which the driver halted the train.

The statement from CPRO of North Central Railway said, "A goods train going from Kanpur towards Prayagraj was stopped using the emergency brakes after the driver spotted a gas cylinder lying on the tracks, at Prempur.

Read Also
Bihar: 'Collapse' Of Portion Of Under-Construction Bridge Sparks Political Slugfest
article-image

Station at 5:50 am today (September 22). Railway IOW (Inspector of work), security, and other teams examined the cylinder and removed it from the tracks. Upon inspection, it was found that the 5-litre cylinder was empty. Directions have been given to investigate the matter."

Similarly on September 19, a metal pole was found on the railway tracks between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City in Uttarakhand.

According to Indian Railway officials, the loco pilot of train reported a 6-meter-long iron pole on the track following which the driver halted the train.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab: Nine Iron Rods Recovered From Bathinda-Delhi Railway Track, Tragedy Averted

Punjab: Nine Iron Rods Recovered From Bathinda-Delhi Railway Track, Tragedy Averted

TN: Men Accost 12-Yr-Old Boy In Tirunelveli, Cut His Janeu; 'DMK Minister Durai Murugan's...

TN: Men Accost 12-Yr-Old Boy In Tirunelveli, Cut His Janeu; 'DMK Minister Durai Murugan's...

Bihar: 'Collapse' Of Portion Of Under-Construction Bridge Sparks Political Slugfest

Bihar: 'Collapse' Of Portion Of Under-Construction Bridge Sparks Political Slugfest

UP: Tiger Brutally Attacks Man Defecating In Bushes Of Pilibhit Village, Locals Alert Forest...

UP: Tiger Brutally Attacks Man Defecating In Bushes Of Pilibhit Village, Locals Alert Forest...

Bengaluru Woman Stamps & Destroys Children's Onam Pookalam in Residential Society; Viral Video...

Bengaluru Woman Stamps & Destroys Children's Onam Pookalam in Residential Society; Viral Video...