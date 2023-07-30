Punjab News: Video Of Group Thrashing Men In Moga Surfaces, Inter-Gang Rivalry Suspected (WATCH)

Screengrab of the video | Twitter

A disturbing video of a group brutally beating two men made rounds on social media on Sunday. The incident happened in Moga, Punjab, close to Moga Traffic Police Station.

In the video, about four to five men are seen thrashing the other two with bamboo sticks on a busy street in Moga. One of the victims appeared to be injured as men dragged him to the street and continued to hurl blows at him.

Welcome to Moga, #Punjab.

Inter-gang rivalry

According to initial information, the incident stemmed out of animosity between two groups. Police obtained CCTV footage of the incident and are on a lookout for those involved in the clash. The fight

The video comes a day after Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with Moga police, arrested three shooters in Santokh Singh murder. The shooters were identified as Gopi Dallewalia gang members.

The arrested shooters were identified as Nirmal Singh alias Nimma, Aprail Singh alias Shera and Jaskaran Singh alias Karan. The authorities also recovered three .32 calibre pistols, 10 live cartridges and a Hyundai Verna car that was used in Singh’s murder on July 16.

