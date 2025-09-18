 Punjab News: Smuggling Module Busted, Hairdresser Held With 25.9 Kg Heroin, Pistol
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab News: Smuggling Module Busted, Hairdresser Held With 25.9 Kg Heroin, Pistol

Punjab News: Smuggling Module Busted, Hairdresser Held With 25.9 Kg Heroin, Pistol

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that the accused has been identified as Sajan Singh alias Billa who worked as a hairdresser at a Salon in Amritsar.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have busted in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) a cross-border drug smuggling module being operated by foreign-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt with the arrest of its key operative and recovered 25.9 kg heroin from his possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that the accused has been identified as Sajan Singh alias Billa who worked as a hairdresser at a Salon in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering a big haul of heroin, police teams have also recovered one sophisticated 9MM Glock pistol from his possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed that gangtser cum drug trafficker Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt, who is native of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, has been running this module from foreign and was in contact with Pak-based smugglers, who were using drones to drop the heroin consignments from across the border.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: MHADA Launches ‘Mhaadasathi’ AI Chatbot To Provide Instant Citizen Services
Mumbai News: MHADA Launches ‘Mhaadasathi’ AI Chatbot To Provide Instant Citizen Services
Palghar Crime: 16-Year-Old Boy Booked Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Raping 15-Yr-Old Classmate In Virar (East)
Palghar Crime: 16-Year-Old Boy Booked Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Raping 15-Yr-Old Classmate In Virar (East)
'Yeh Main Kyun Bataaunga Aapko': Kuldeep Yadav's Hilarious Reply To Reporter Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video
'Yeh Main Kyun Bataaunga Aapko': Kuldeep Yadav's Hilarious Reply To Reporter Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video
CBI Files Chargesheet In 2 Cases Relating To Fraudulent Transactions Between ADA Group Companies & Yes Bank
CBI Files Chargesheet In 2 Cases Relating To Fraudulent Transactions Between ADA Group Companies & Yes Bank
Read Also
Punjab Murder: 71-Year-Old US Citizen Killed In Ludhiana After Traveling To Marry 75-Yr-Old UK-Based...
article-image

2 WOMEN SMUGGLERS AMONG 6 HELD

The Punjab police also claimed to have busted two narcotic cartels with arrest of six drug traffickers and recovered a total of 9.066 kg heroin from their possession in Amritsar area.

DGP Yadav said that the accused have been identified as Honey, 18, Parmdeep Singh, 18, Harwinder Singh, 19, Gurpreet Singh, 25, all of Amritsar and Jasbir Kaur, 40, and Kulwinder Kaur, 54, of Tarn Taran district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Revokes, Denies Visas Of Indian Business Executives Linked To Fentanyl Trafficking

US Revokes, Denies Visas Of Indian Business Executives Linked To Fentanyl Trafficking

'His Words Gave Me Courage...': Navy Officer Pens Emotional Birthday Wish For PM Modi

'His Words Gave Me Courage...': Navy Officer Pens Emotional Birthday Wish For PM Modi

Punjab News: Smuggling Module Busted, Hairdresser Held With 25.9 Kg Heroin, Pistol

Punjab News: Smuggling Module Busted, Hairdresser Held With 25.9 Kg Heroin, Pistol

Indore To Witness 'Surpanakha Dahan' On Dussehra; Will Burn Effigies Of Sonam Raghuvanshi, Meerut's...

Indore To Witness 'Surpanakha Dahan' On Dussehra; Will Burn Effigies Of Sonam Raghuvanshi, Meerut's...

Haryana Minister Anil Vij Drops ‘Minister’ Tag From X Bio

Haryana Minister Anil Vij Drops ‘Minister’ Tag From X Bio