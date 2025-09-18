Punjab News: Smuggling Module Busted, Hairdresser Held With 25.9 Kg Heroin, Pistol

Representative Image |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have busted in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) a cross-border drug smuggling module being operated by foreign-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt with the arrest of its key operative and recovered 25.9 kg heroin from his possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that the accused has been identified as Sajan Singh alias Billa who worked as a hairdresser at a Salon in Amritsar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Apart from recovering a big haul of heroin, police teams have also recovered one sophisticated 9MM Glock pistol from his possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed that gangtser cum drug trafficker Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt, who is native of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, has been running this module from foreign and was in contact with Pak-based smugglers, who were using drones to drop the heroin consignments from across the border.

2 WOMEN SMUGGLERS AMONG 6 HELD

The Punjab police also claimed to have busted two narcotic cartels with arrest of six drug traffickers and recovered a total of 9.066 kg heroin from their possession in Amritsar area.

DGP Yadav said that the accused have been identified as Honey, 18, Parmdeep Singh, 18, Harwinder Singh, 19, Gurpreet Singh, 25, all of Amritsar and Jasbir Kaur, 40, and Kulwinder Kaur, 54, of Tarn Taran district.