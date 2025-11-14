Punjab News: 2 Held With ₹9.99 Crore Counterfeit, Demonetised Currency

2 Held With ₹9.99 Crore Counterfeit, Demonetised Currency |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Friday claimed to have busted an interstate fake currency module with the arrest of two persons from Mohali district and seized Rs 9.99 crore counterfeit and demonetised currency from their possession.

Stating that the those arrested have been identified as Sachin, and Gurdeep, both residents of Kurukshetra district, Haryana, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that the recovery includes Rs 11,05,000 in original old currency and Rs 9.88 crore in fake currency. Apart from recovering currency, police teams have also impounded their white Scorpio-N in which they were travelling.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were using a deception method by placing real notes on top of bundles while hiding fake notes inside to cheat unsuspecting individuals. They are linked to multiple cheating and counterfeit cases across states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, he said.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohali, Harmandeep said a tip-off was received about the movement of two individuals linked to an interstate fake currency module, following which special checkpoints were set up near the Ghaggar Bridge, Old Ambala–Kalka Highway, and the duo accused were held and the fake and demonetised currency recovered from their possession. The probe also revealed that arrested accused persons have duped several people in Punjab and neighbouring states and have criminal background, he added.