Punjab News: 2 Arms Smugglers Held From UP With 10 Pistols, 20 Magazines

2 Arms Smugglers Held From UP With 10 Pistols, 20 Magazines |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have busted an interstate illegal weapons supply module with the arrest of two accused from Uttar Pradesh and recovered ten 7.65 MM country-made pistols along with 20 magazines from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the accused were identified as Dalesh Kumar, a resident of village Paindapur in Aligarh and Amit Chahar, a resident of village Baseri Chahar in Agra, both from UP.

The development came almost a month after two BKI operatives— Sukhwinder alias Sunny and Rawal— were arrested for procuring and further placing three grenades and one IED near Balachaur on the directions of their foreign-based handler Jassi Kulam. The same IED was later used in the blast at PS Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.

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DGP Yadav said that during sustained investigation, both the accused were arrested from Mathura and first recovery of five pistols along-with 10 magazines was made from the Grand Vitara car of accused Dalesh. Further pursuant to his disclosure statement, five more pistols along with 10 magazines were recovered from Mathura–Palwal Highway, taking a total count of 10 pistols and 20 magazines, he added.

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The DGP said that the arrest of these two accused has revealed that they were acting at the behest of foreign-based criminals operating from Germany and USA, supplying weapons to criminal gangs in Punjab. Both were also involved in procuring weapons and carrying out firing for extortion at a travel agent’s residence in Garhshankar, he added.