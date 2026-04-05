Punjab News: 1 Held With 2 Grenades, Two Pistols, Magazines

Punjab Police | X @PunjabPoliceInd

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man and recovered two hand grenades, two pistols and as many magazines from his possession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

The accused were identified as Sarabjit Singh, a native of Amisha village of Tarn Taran district.

According to police, the accused was nabbed while transporting the arms from Tarn Taran towards Gurdaspur when a police team – which had a tip-off and set up a checkpoint – intercepted him and recovered the arms and ammunition from his possession.

2 HELD WITH 4.13 KG HEROIN

Meanwhile, police also nabbed two persons and recovered 4.13 kg heroin from their possession in Amritsar.

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The accused have been identified as Atish Suman a native of Kapurthala and Sawinder Singh of Amritsar.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were in direct contact with Europe-based handlers and jailed operatives, facilitating cross-border drug smuggling and had prior criminal involvement under NDPS and Arms Act.