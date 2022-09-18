Punjab MMS scandal: Watch as students protest against alleged leaked videos of women students; politicians take notice

The protesting students claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide | File

Massive protests broke out at the Chandigarh University campus in Mohali, Punjab, after reports emerged that a student allegedly leaked private videos of other students.

Punjab Police arrested the accused girl student in the matter. The police have also said a probe into the matter is underway.

Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students while taking a bath in the hostel. The video was later made viral on social media. The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide.

However, the police and the university administration have refuted social media posts claiming that several girls attempted to commit suicide. The privately-run university's officials have said one girl was hospitalised after she fainted, and her condition is now stable.

"It is a matter of a video being shot by a girl student and circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused is arrested. No death has been reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no suicide attempt or death has taken place. One student who was taken in an ambulance was suffering from anxiety and our team is in contact with her," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali Vivek Soni.

Political leaders weigh in

The protest has attracted the attention of senior AAP leaders, including party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who have promised to a thorough and full investigation.

Kejriwal on Sunday urged for calm and said that the guilty patry will be given the ‘harshest punishment.’

Kejriwal, whose party, the AAP, rules in Punjab tweeted that the incident was “serious and shameful” as he asked all affected “daughters” and asked them to be strong.

Punjab Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ordered a thorough probe over the matter.

"It is really saddening to know about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University. Since this matter is very sensitive, it is my request not to forward any unsubstantiated news. There is no news of suicide by any girl student. I assure justice to University students, especially girls. The DC Mohali and SSP have been ordered to conduct a thorough enquiry into the entire incident. Guilty would not be spared," said the Minister.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has appealed to Chandigarh University students to remain calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

"I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm. No one guilty will be spared. It is a very sensitive matter and relates to the dignity of our sisters and daughters," said the Minister in a Twitter post.

Punjab State Women Commission took cognisance over the matter.

"This is a serious matter. An investigation is underway. I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused will not be spared," said Manisha Gulati, Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Som Parkash also demanded strict action against the culprits.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Police should take serious action against those involved in this incident so that such incidents do not occur again," the BJP leader told news agency ANI.