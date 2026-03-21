Punjab Minister Resigns After Warehousing Corporation DM Kills Self Accusing Him Of `Harassment'

Punjab transport and jails minister Laljit Singh Bhullar |

Chandigarh: Punjab transport and jails minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Saturday resigned from chief minister Bhagwant-Mann-led Cabinet hours after Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, Amritsar district manager (DM), state warehousing corporation, died by suicide after accusing Bhullar of severe harassment.

Randhawa, who also held additional charge of district Tarn Taran, had died by suicide Friday evening following which a video surfaced on social media in which he was heard saying that he had consumed Celphos and accused Bhullar of severe harassment and intimidation.

The incident whipped up political outcry with all the Opposition parties hitting out at the Mann-led AAP government and demanding a probe by CBI.

While Cabinet minister Bhullar resigned on Mann’s direction, the latter had also asked Patti (district Tarn Taran) AAP MLA to resign in the wake of the allegations pertaining to the corporation's tenders. Mann also asked the chief secretary K A P Sinha to conduct an inquiry into the incident and the allegations.

The said video which surfaced minutes before his death, Randhawa purportedly said that he had consumed Celphos due to the harassment meted to him, the fear of Bhullar and that he would not survive.

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Meanwhile, demanding the case be handed over to the Central agency, senior Congress leader Partap Bajwa, also leader of Opposition (LoP) demanded immediate arrest of Bhullar and a case of murder be registered against him (Bhullar).

Briefing newspersons senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia alleged that Bhullar had been pressurising Randhawa to award all the warehousing tenders to Sukhdev Bhullar (minister’s father) and when he refused, he was allegedly called to Bhullar’s residence on March 13 last where he was severally assaulted, humiliated and forced to record a video admitting having taken a bribe. Randhawa was also threatened that if he did not comply he and his family including his daughter who was preparing for NEET will be harmed, Majithia further alleged, quoting the family members of the deceased.

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Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar also demanded Bhullar’s arrest and held that Mann had no moral right to remain in power anymore. ``Earlier, Punjabis were losing their lives due to inability to pay extortion, now officials are being forced to lose their lives for not meeting ministers’ demands'', Jakhar further alleged.

However, Bhullar trashed the allegations as baseless and false and held that he stepped down to facilitate a fair inquiry.