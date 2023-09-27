Punjab: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mohali Chemical Plant, At Least 5 Workers Injured; Visuals Surface

Punjab: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mohali Chemical Plant, Several Injured; Visuals Surface |

Punjab: A massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in Punjab's Mohali on Wednesday afternoon. The plant is located in the Kurali village of Mohali. According to reports, at least 5 workers were injured in the blaze, while many are feared to have faced burn injuries. Out of the injured, two have been admitted to Mohali Civil Hospital and three to nearby Civil Hospital.

More than 20 fire tenders from the Mohali and Ropar districts rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident. Visuals from the site show thick black smoke covering the sky above the chemical plant. According to the people present on the spot, the fire broke out at around 11:00 am today and efforts are still on to control it, reported ANI.

#WATCH | Five labourers injured in fire in a chemical factory in Industrial Focal Point at Chanalon, in Punjab's Mohali.



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/aTZx7Tsl6c — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2023

VIDEO | Several sustained burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Punjab's Mohali earlier today. Around two dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/37WXp1M9U4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2023

#WATCH | Five labourers injured in fire in a chemical factory in Industrial Focal Point at Chanalon, in Punjab's Mohali



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/eIdqurP8bG — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2023

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.