 Punjab: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mohali Chemical Plant, At Least 5 Workers Injured; Visuals Surface
Punjab: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mohali Chemical Plant, At Least 5 Workers Injured; Visuals Surface

Punjab: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mohali Chemical Plant, At Least 5 Workers Injured; Visuals Surface

More than 20 fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident. Visuals from the site show thick black smoke covering the sky above the chemical plant.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Punjab: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mohali Chemical Plant, Several Injured; Visuals Surface |

Punjab: A massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in Punjab's Mohali on Wednesday afternoon. The plant is located in the Kurali village of Mohali. According to reports, at least 5 workers were injured in the blaze, while many are feared to have faced burn injuries. Out of the injured, two have been admitted to Mohali Civil Hospital and three to nearby Civil Hospital.

More than 20 fire tenders from the Mohali and Ropar districts rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident. Visuals from the site show thick black smoke covering the sky above the chemical plant. According to the people present on the spot, the fire broke out at around 11:00 am today and efforts are still on to control it, reported ANI.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

