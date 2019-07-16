Punjab: Man chained and thrashed by 5 men, one arrested

Moga: A man was chained and thrashed by five men in Gholia Khurd village of Moga. "Five people had chained and thrashed the man. They suspected that he had complained about them indulging in electricity theft," Superintendent Harwinder Singh Parmar on Monday said.
An FIR, in this case, has been registered. "One accused has been arrested while others are yet to be nabbed," he added.
