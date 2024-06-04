 Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Jailed Khalistani Sympathiser Amritpal Singh Leads By Over 63,680 Votes From Khadoor Sahib Seat
Amritpal Singh is the chief of the "Waris Punjab De" outfit and is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Amritpal Singh | Facebook

Chandigarh: Radical Sikh preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh looks set to enter the Indian Parliament as he is currently leading over Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira by 63,680 votes in Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat, according to the Election Commission's early trends.

Singh fought the election as an independent.

The counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. The exit polls showed BJP making gains in the state.

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Jailed Khalistani Sympathiser Amritpal Singh Leads By Over...

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Jailed Khalistani Sympathiser Amritpal Singh Leads By Over...

