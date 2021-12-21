e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Kolkata Municipal Election Results: TMC moving towards landslide win, leads in 133 seatsStock market indices open positive: Sensex crosses 56,000-mark, Nifty above 16,700India reports 5,326 new COVID-19 cases, 453 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:54 AM IST

Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee 'rail roko' agitation continues over various demands

They also demanded the cancellation of police cases registered against farmers who protested the laws.
PTI
Nihang and a Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) supporter sit on the railway track on the first day of the statewide 'rail roko' protest against the State Government over various demands, at Devi Dasspura village, in Amritsar on Monday. | ANI

Nihang and a Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) supporter sit on the railway track on the first day of the statewide 'rail roko' protest against the State Government over various demands, at Devi Dasspura village, in Amritsar on Monday. | ANI

Advertisement

Farmers on Monday blocked rail tracks at several places in Punjab, demanding complete loan waiver and compensation to families whose members died during the course of the stir against the Centre's farm laws.

They also demanded the cancellation of police cases registered against farmers who protested the laws.

The train movement was affected in the state due to their "rail roko" agitation, which started under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. According to railway officials, over 55 trains were affected following the protest by farmers at Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.

They said 27 trains were cancelled, 11 were short-terminated while 17 were halted.

The cancelled trains included the Amritsar-Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express (14650), Amritsar-Nanded Superfast (12422), Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412), Amritsar-Howrah Express ( 13006), Amritsar-Mumbai Golden Temple Express ( 12904), Amritsar-Darbhanga Jannayak Express ( 15212) and Amritsar-Dehradun Express ( 14632). PTI COR CHS VSD RDK

ALSO READ

Watch video: After year-long protest, farmers starts returning home Watch video: After year-long protest, farmers starts returning home
Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:54 AM IST
Advertisement