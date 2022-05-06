Punjab, Haryana, Delhi police's ugly face-off over BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s arrest: All you need to know

Chandigarh: The police of three states – Punjab, Haryana and Delhi –had an ugly face-off on Friday over the arrest of Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga for his alleged provocative remarks against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal last month.

Such was the day-long dramatic tug-of-war between the three states over the arrest as well as the subsequent custody that it had almost everyone in the country glued to their TV screens for the news updates till evening in the wake of the raging BJP protest against what it termed as the AAP’s political vendetta. While Delhi police claimed it had a complaint from Bagga's father that he had been abducted, Haryana cops held it stopped Punjab police vehicles on Delhi's request and Punjab police held Haryana action was violative of law.

However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which was approached by the Punjab government, in the evening turned down Punjab’s request to not allow Bagga to cross Haryana border after Delhi police took his custody in Kurukshetra, Bagga who was picked up by Punjab police around 6 am from Delhi, at the end of the day, was escorted back home by Delhi police and the Punjab police had to get back empty-handed.

The next round would be faced by the three states in the Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday with their respective replies on the issue.

The day which began with the arrest of Bagga by a Punjab police team for his recent provocative remarks against Kejriwal from his residence in west Delhi that evoked BJP’s instant outrage in the three state, saw a dramatic twist when the Haryana police stopped it near Kurukshetra following a request from Delhi police in the context accusing the Punjab police team of not following due procedure.

According to reports, the Delhi Police had also filed an FIR against the Punjab police for allegedly abducting and assaulting Bagga on the complaint of Bagga's father at Janakpuri police station.

The day progressed amid anxiety with a few senior Punjab police officers either rushing to Kurukshetra or writing to the Haryana counterpart alleging its team had been illegally detained by the latter, a plea with which it also moved the high court.

Later, terming the Haryana police’s ``interference’’ as a violation of law, the Punjab advocate general (AG) Anmol Rattan Sidhu held that everything was as per procedure but the Haryana cops delayed the process. The Punjab government also requested the court to not let the Delhi Police cross the Haryana border with Bagga.

Sidhu claimed that Haryana Police made the Punjab police team wait for six hours before handing over Bagga to Delhi Police. He also claims Bagga was sent five notices but did not respond to any.

Back in Haryana, the state home minister Anil Vij said that the Haryana police had received information from Delhi Police that Bagga was abducted from Delhi in a Bolero vehicle and that he was being taken in an illegal manner and the state police acted as per law. ``Why was an FIR registered on Bagga in Punjab? Is there any torture house of AAP in Punjab?" he asked and added that Delhi police would now investigate this matter and truth would come out.

The Punjab government held that Bagga was arrested in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of SAS Nagar (Mohali). The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30 against AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Kejriwal.

Satya Pal Jain and former Chandigarh MP Satyapal Jain, appearing on behalf of the Delhi police, claimed the Punjab police had not informed their Delhi counterparts and called Bagga's arrest as political vendetta.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 09:18 PM IST