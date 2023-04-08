 Punjab govt offices to remain open from 7.30 am to 2 pm, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab govt offices to remain open from 7.30 am to 2 pm, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Currently, the office timings of the state government departments is 9 am to 5 pm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Punjab govt offices to remain open from 7.30 am to 2 pm, says CM Bhagwant Mann | File pic

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government has decided to change the timing sf government offices in the state. The new timings are 7.30 am to 2 pm. The timings will come into effect from next month.



New office timing to remain in force till July 15

"The Punjab government has decided that from May 2, all the government offices will open at 7.30 am and close at 2 pm," Mann said in a video message.

The new office timing will remain in force till July 15, he said.

Mann said the decision was taken following discussions with many people, including state government employees.

He further said the change in office timings during summer will ease the load on electricity demand.

"Power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has stated that peak load (of electricity) starts after 1.30 pm and if government offices are shut at 2 pm, then it will help in reducing peak load by 300 to 350 MW," the chief minister said.

"I will also reach my office at 7.30 am," he said.

(with PTI inputs)

