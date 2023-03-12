Punjab govt continues to crack down on gun culture, revoke 813 licences for weapons |

In a significant move against Punjab's gun culture, the Bhagwant Mann-led administration has revoked the licences to own arms for 813 individuals.

87 licences from Ludhiana Rural, 48 from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, 10 from Gurdaspur, 84 from Faridkot, 199 from Pathankot, 47 from Hoshiapur, 6 from Kapurthala, 235 from SAS Kasba, and 16 from Sangrur were among the licences that were revoked.

The licences to possess weapons for 27 individuals in the Amritsar Commissionerate, 11 individuals in the Jalandhar Commissionerate, and numerous other districts have also been revoked.

2000 gun licences cancelled so far

Tthe Punjabi government has revoked more than 2,000 licences for weapons so far.

The state administration stated that there are rules that must be followed in order to maintain firearms and that it is now unlawful to carry or display a weapon in Punjab during public gatherings, religious sites, marriage ceremonies, or at any other time.

According to the ruling AAP administration, there will be a complete ban on glorifying violence and firearms and the police will also undertake sporadic checks of various localities in the following days.

The Punjab government's crackdown comes in the wake of targeted killingsin Amritsar and Faridkot, as well as ongoing criticism of the law and order situation from the Opposition.

The state administration of Punjab claims it is constantly taking steps to put an end to the gun culture, despite the fact that there are 3,73,053 licences for weapons in total.