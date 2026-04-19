Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Gives Assent To Anti-Sacrilege Bill |

Chandigarh: Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday gave his assent to the ``Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026''. an anti-sacrilege bill, paving the way for its enactment into a law.

Sharing this information, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on X: ``Honorable Governor Shri Gulab Chand Katariya Ji has signed the bill passed in the Legislative Assembly against the desecration of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Now this bill has become law....''

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The Bill, which was passed unanimously by the Punjab assembly on April 13 last and sent to the Punjab governor, proposed stricter punishment to anyone involved in an act of sacrilege or being part of such conspiracy, ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 25 lakh.

An officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) will investigate such cases.

Welcoming the step, Congress leader and leader of the opposition Partap Bajwa, however, said in a post on X: ``… but laws mean little without intent and action’’. If CM @BhagwantMann is serious, this must become a real deterrent against sacrilege – not just another headline. Punjabis are still waiting for justice.When will the culprits of Bargari, Behhbal Kalan and Kotkapura be held accountable? Why has the report of Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh been buried with action? @ArvindKejriwal had promised to book the guilty within 448 hours - but 48 months have passed''.

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Pertinently, the incidents of sacrilege against religious scriptures have been an emotive issue in Punjab and there had been demands from various quarters for stringent punishment for the acts of sacrilege against religious scriptures.