Punjab: Gangster arrested after shootout with Police at Gurdaspur

xchange of fire underway between police and a gangster at a village near Batala in Gurdaspur district, in Punjab, on Saturday, October 8 | ANI

A ganster was arrested in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Saturday, following a shootout with police near a village close to Batala.

Identified as Ranjot Singh, the police said they had launched an operation to apprehend the ganster following a tip-off they received saying that he would be visiting his native village.

Read Also Delhi liquor policy case: ED raids four locations in Punjab

"He fired 25-30 rounds at the police and in retaliation, police also fired around 30-40 rounds. No police personnel got injured. Further investigation is being done," said Satinder Singh, SSP, Batala.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The policeman added that no cops were injured in the firing, and that the gangster was wounded in the firefight.

"Gangster Ranjot Singh has been arrested. 6 cases are registered against him. Police raided his house in the morning, but he escaped from there. Police chased him, but he opened fire on police. In [the] firing, he got injured. 2 pistols [were] recovered from his possession, " the SSP said.

As soon as the waiting cops moved to apprehend him, the gangster opened fire, leading to a brief gunfight.

The ganster was reported to be carrying two handguns with him. Even more dangerously, the police said that his wife and child were accompanying him in the vehicle he was driving.

As he became aware of the police presence, he attempted to use the vehicle to flee the scene, and briefly succeeded. However, Ranjot Singh along with his wife and child then alighted from the vehicle and escaped into the fields on foot, following which they were caught by the police.

Police allege that Bablu is involved in several serious crimes and that they were after him for a long time. Further probe is ongoing and the authorities hope to nab his criminal associates as well.